Nextnav Inc options imply 13.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Nextnav (NN) Inc is 1.2x normal with calls leading puts 5:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.0%, or $1.80, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.9%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NN:
- Nextnav Inc. (NN) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- NextNav notes report on total quantified value of terrestrial GPS backup
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.