NextNav Inc. Appoints Renee Gregory as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs to Enhance FCC Compliance and National Security Initiatives

NextNav Inc. appoints Renee Gregory as VP of Regulatory Affairs to enhance FCC compliance for next-gen location technologies.

NextNav Inc. announced the appointment of Renee Gregory as its Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, a newly created position aimed at managing the company's FCC regulatory approval process and compliance efforts. With over 20 years of experience in government and the private sector, Gregory has previously held senior roles at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and has worked with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Federal Communications Commission. Her expertise will be crucial in advancing NextNav's goals to enhance GPS resiliency and address national security needs through next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions. NextNav has also petitioned the FCC for regulatory changes to support a 5G-based terrestrial 3D PNT service. Gregory expressed her excitement about collaborating with various stakeholders to strengthen U.S. GPS capabilities.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Renee Gregory as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs strengthens NextNav's leadership in regulatory strategy, crucial for advancing their technology solutions.

Renee Gregory’s extensive experience in government and telecommunications positions NextNav to effectively navigate the FCC regulatory approval process.

The press release highlights NextNav’s commitment to enhancing GPS resiliency, which aligns with urgent national security needs and could attract partnerships and investment.

NextNav's initiative to reconfigure the Lower 900 MHz band for a 5G-based PNT service demonstrates proactive engagement in advancing telecommunications infrastructure.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a Vice President of Regulatory Affairs may indicate existing challenges in the company’s regulatory strategy or compliance efforts.

The reference to "urgent national security need" suggests that there may be significant vulnerabilities or risks associated with current GPS technologies that require immediate attention.

The petition to reconfigure the Lower 900 MHz band indicates potential regulatory hurdles that the company is facing in advancing its technology and services.

FAQ

Who is the new Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at NextNav?

Renee Gregory has been appointed as NextNav’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

What is Renee Gregory's role at NextNav?

She leads the FCC regulatory approval process and compliance efforts for the company.

How does NextNav's technology complement GPS?

NextNav provides a robust terrestrial solution that acts as a backup to GPS, enhancing location technology resilience.

What experience does Renee Gregory bring to NextNav?

She has over 20 years of experience in government and the private sector, working in policy and spectrum roles.

What is the goal of NextNav's FCC petition?

NextNav aims to reconfigure the Lower 900 MHz band to enable a 5G-based terrestrial 3D PNT service.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN), a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, announced the appointment of Renee Gregory as NextNav’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. In this newly created role, Ms. Gregory leads the company’s FCC regulatory approval process and compliance work. Her experience and expertise will be integral to meeting NextNav’s commitment to providing next-generation location technologies and providing a robust terrestrial complement and backup to GPS to meet an urgent national security need.





“Renee’s appointment as NextNav’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs will help the company deliver on its long-term mission to solve a pressing national security need,” said NextNav Chief Executive Officer Mariam Sorond. “Her decades of experience in policy and spectrum will be instrumental in shaping our regulatory strategy and delivering a wide-scale terrestrial PNT solution.”





Ms. Gregory brings over 20 years of experience in both government and the private sector. At the federal level, she has served as Senior Policy Advisor for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and held key advisory roles at both the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission. Her distinguished career in Washington, D.C., also includes leadership positions at Google and prominent international law firms, where she advised technology and telecommunications clients. Ms. Gregory holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from Yale University.





“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside federal agencies, industry partners, engineers and technical experts, and the talented NextNav team to help solve this national security need. Working together, I’m committed to strengthening GPS resiliency, eliminating US vulnerabilities, and advancing technical, regulatory, and business solutions that benefit us all,” said Renee Gregory.





NextNav has petitioned the FCC to reconfigure the Lower 900 MHz band to enable a 5G-based terrestrial 3D PNT service that can be readily deployed and adopted as a complement and backup to GPS while also supporting 5G broadband deployment. In her role, Ms. Gregory will work with the company and its partners to ensure that the FCC’s rulemaking process is guided by sound, fact-based, and engineering-driven decisions that serve the best interests of public safety, national security, and America’s 5G future.







About NextNav







NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.





For more information, please visit



https://nextnav.com/



or follow NextNav on



https://x.com/NextNavX



or LinkedIn.







