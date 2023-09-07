NextNav (FRA:KK0) Price Target Increased by 8.75% to 8.27

The average one-year price target for NextNav (FRA:KK0) has been revised to 8.27 / share. This is an increase of 8.75% from the prior estimate of 7.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.46 to a high of 11.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.43% from the latest reported closing price of 3.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextNav. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KK0 is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 4,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 3,552K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KK0 by 45.84% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 455K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KK0 by 77.46% over the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 227K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 75K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

