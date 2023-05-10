NextNav (FRA:KK0) Price Target Decreased by 9.65% to 8.49

The average one-year price target for NextNav (FRA:KK0) has been revised to 8.49 / share. This is an decrease of 9.65% from the prior estimate of 9.40 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.19 to a high of 11.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 369.05% from the latest reported closing price of 1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextNav. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KK0 is 0.01%, a decrease of 33.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 4,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 3,447K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KK0 by 533,377.81% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 609K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 227K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 180K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cnh Partners holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KK0 by 28.56% over the last quarter.

