NextNav files to sell 620K shares of common stock for holders

16:05 EST NextNav (NN) files to sell 620K shares of common stock for holders
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NN:
- Disney reports Q4 beat, Capri-Tapestry call off deal: Morning Buzz
- NextNav Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Tetra Tech down 8% after Q4 results, guidance
- NextNav up 7% at $14.49 after Q3 results
- NextNav reports Q3 EPS (11c), consensus (15c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.