NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on NexTier Oilfield Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$83m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$610m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.8% generated by the Energy Services industry, it's much better. NYSE:NEX Return on Capital Employed September 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured NexTier Oilfield Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NexTier Oilfield Solutions here for free.

What Can We Tell From NexTier Oilfield Solutions' ROCE Trend?

The fact that NexTier Oilfield Solutions is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.0% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is utilizing 114% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 37% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 34% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for NexTier Oilfield Solutions you'll probably want to know about.

