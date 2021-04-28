NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 80% Share Price Gain

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 80%.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year NexTier Oilfield Solutions saw its revenue shrink by 34%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 80% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NEX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NexTier Oilfield Solutions shareholders have gained 80% (in total) over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 21% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with NexTier Oilfield Solutions .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

