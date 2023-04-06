NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $8.58, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 700% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $926.41 million, up 45.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.82% and +20.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NexTier Oilfield Solutions's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.05.

It is also worth noting that NEX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.