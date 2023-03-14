NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $8.44, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 700%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $926.41 million, up 45.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion, which would represent changes of +63.29% and +20.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.45% higher. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.35, so we one might conclude that NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that NEX has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.