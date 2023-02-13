NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (Symbol: NEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.53, changing hands as high as $9.60 per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $12.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.54.

