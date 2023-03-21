NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $7.95, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 700%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $926.41 million, up 45.88% from the prior-year quarter.

NEX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.29% and +20.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so we one might conclude that NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NEX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

