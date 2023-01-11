NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed the most recent trading day at $9.61, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.37% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 475% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $871.2 million, up 70.91% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% lower. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

