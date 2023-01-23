NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $9.06, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.54% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 475% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $871.2 million, up 70.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% lower. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.62, so we one might conclude that NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.