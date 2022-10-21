NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $10.96, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 35.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 545.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $921.72 million, up 134.44% from the year-ago period.

NEX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +425.58% and +128.72%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.73% higher. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.51, which means NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



