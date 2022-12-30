NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $9.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.45% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 462.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $871.2 million, up 70.91% from the year-ago period.

NEX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +427.91% and +127.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.53, which means NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

