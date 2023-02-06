NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $9.10, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.63% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.44% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 475%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $871.2 million, up 70.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NexTier Oilfield Solutions's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.39.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

