NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 21% over the past week following NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:NEX) latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$228m came in 2.2% below estimates, but statutory losses were slightly better than expected, at US$0.25 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:NEX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Following the latest results, NexTier Oilfield Solutions' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.18b in 2021. This would be a major 47% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 62% to US$0.59. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.12b and US$0.81 per share in losses. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable decrease in loss per share in particular.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$5.05, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values NexTier Oilfield Solutions at US$6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.25. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that NexTier Oilfield Solutions' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 67% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 19% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple NexTier Oilfield Solutions analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for NexTier Oilfield Solutions that you need to take into consideration.

