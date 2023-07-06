NexTier Oilfield Solutions Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NEX

In trading on Thursday, shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (Symbol: NEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.93, changing hands as low as $8.83 per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $11.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.82.

