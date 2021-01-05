NextGen's (NXGN) Platform Gets Adopted by FPA Women's Health

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN recently announced that FPA Women’s Health deployed its integrated NextGen Patient Experience Platform to offer continuity of care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, FPA Women’s Health is a mid-sized specialty medical group committed to women’s healthcare.

This is likely to bolster NextGen’s presence in the global healthcare information technology (HCIT) space.

More on the Development

Within the NextGen Patient Experience Platform, FPA Women’s Health leveraged NextGen Virtual Visits to continue treating patients with a wide range of services, such as contraceptive counseling and refills, UTI or STI treatment and the follow-ups on lab results. Moreover, the clinic deployed NextGen Patient Self-Scheduling to make after-hours scheduling convenient and more accessible to staff and patients during the ongoing global health emergency.

Integration with the NextGen Enterprise EHR for patient self-scheduling and virtual visit solutions lessened the risk of duplicative chart problems, which is a major challenge.

Notable Developments

In September 2020, management announced that the company’s next-generation behavioral health suite is available. Backed by a renowned electronic health record (EHR) and practice management system, this health arm is the industry’s only platform that amalgamates physical, behavioral and oral health into an all-inclusive package of a single software solution.

Earlier in August, Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, the largest private cardiology practice in Central Virginia, implemented NextGen Virtual Visits to extend care and treatment for non-urgent visits utilizing telehealth during the pandemic situation.

Market Prospects

Per a recent Verify Markets report, the virtual healthcare market is expected to reach a worth of more than $3.5 billion by 2022, seeing a CAGR of 49.8% during the forecast period.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 14.6% in a year's time compared with the industry's growth of 26.8%.

