NextGen's (NXGN) Integrated Platform Gets Adopted by Monmouth

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s NXGN comprehensive solution suite was recently leveraged by New Jersey-based Monmouth Family Health Center (Monmouth). Notably, Monmouth is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with three locations across the state. This center offers services in family practice, pediatrics, podiatry, social work, dental and OB/GYN.

The comprehensive solution suite adopted by Monmouth includes NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) as well as NextGen EDR (electronic dental records), NextGen Mobile, and NextGen Patient Experience Platform featuring NextGen Patient Self-Scheduling and NextGen Virtual Visits.

The adoption of this comprehensive suite is likely to provide a further boost to NextGen’s solutions portfolio.

More on the News

Per NextGen management, several FQHCs are expanding their services beyond physical healthcare to include behavioral and dental care. As a leading FQHC technology partner in the United States, the company strives to ease access to whole-person care, especially in underserved communities.

Monmouth entrusted NextGen to administer a fully integrated, seamless platform that caters to medical, behavioral health and dental providers, assists with enhanced reporting and billing capabilities, and automates processes and workflows, following a complete capabilities assessment. It is worth noting that NextGen has streamlined Monmouth’s processes, thereby allowing the center to better serve patients and their families.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Grand View Research, the global healthcare information technology market is expected to see a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as growing demand and uptake of preventive care, rising network coverage, enhancements in network infrastructure, increasing funding for mobile health startups, and several technological advancements regarding healthcare are anticipated to fuel market growth.

Given the market prospects, the recent adoption of NextGen’s comprehensive solution suite by Monmouth seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

NextGen engaged in a number of significant developments in November 2021.

The company launched a first-of-its-kind NextGen Community Health Collaborative (NCHC), which will provide data benchmarking, comparative analytics, and reporting services as well as a forum for members to connect and share best practices to further the purpose of community health. NextGen’s clients, such as Delaware Valley CHC, CHC Strategies, Northeast Medical Services, Presbyterian Medical Services and Health Center Controlled Network and OSIS, are among the first Collaborative members.

The company announced that its NextGen Mobile was being utilized by Eye Center South-- an ophthalmic and optometric group situated across Alabama, Georgia and Florida-- to enhance practice efficiency and increase patient volume and access. The practice, a longtime user of NextGen Enterprise, recently adopted NextGen Mobile to give field doctors instant access to a patient’s medical records, prescription lists, appointments and detailed care plans from prior providers.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 6.2% versus the industry’s 38.8% fall.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, NextGen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Omnicell, Inc. OMCL, McKesson Corporation MCK and Varex Imaging Corporation VREX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

Omnicell has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 17.4%, on average.

Omnicell has outperformed its industry over the past year. OMCL has gained 54.9% against the 38.8% industry decline.

McKesson has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.9%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 19.9%, on average.

McKesson has outperformed its industry over the past year. MCK has gained 27.6% versus the 13.5% industry rise.

Varex has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 115.3%.

Varex has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. VREX has gained 76.7% versus the industry’s 2.7% fall.

