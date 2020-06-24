NextGen Virtual Visits Supports Women Health During COVID-19

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN recently announced that Capital Women’s Care, OB/GYN private practice in the mid-Atlantic region, has utilized NextGen Virtual Visits for the expansion of women’s healthcare services during the coronavirus public health emergency.

This will bolster NextGen’s presence in the global healthcare information technology (HCIT) space.

More About NextGen Virtual Visits

NextGen Virtual Visits is part of an integrated solution that enables practices with patient billing, consultations, test results, medication checks, certain screenings and lessens multiple patient call-backs.

Much like many other healthcare practices across the United States, Capital Women’s Care witnessed a significant drop in in-office patient volume during the initial outbreak of COVID-19. Through the implementation of NextGen Virtual Visits, the practice is able to continue providing healthcare services. During the initial stages of the pandemic, providers using virtual visits in the practice increased from five to 204 in just two weeks. Within 30 days of implementing virtual visits, 15% of its total patient visits were virtual.

Workflow integration has proved to be effective in mitigating the risk of missed revenues by using alternative online meeting technologies that aren’t embedded into the electronic health record (EHR) system. Patients have been able to join virtual visits by simply clicking a link instead of having to download a separate app on their computers or smartphones.

Prior to the pandemic, Capital Women’s care providers primarily used telehealth to address semi-urgent patient concerns. During the government-mandated halt of non-emergency appointments, the use of virtual visits has broadened to more domains of their practice including the ability to offer obstetrics. An additional advantage of video visits over teleconference is that doctors can recognize nonverbal cues from patients. This additional information enabled Capital Women’s Care to enhance accuracy in diagnosis.

Recent Development

In March 2020, NextGen announced the availability of NextGen Patient Experience Platform. This newly-available platform is likely to provide high-quality healthcare, in addition to driving patient engagement and outcomes. Notably, the platform will bolster NextGen’s presence in the HCIT space.

It is important to note here that NextGen has the ability to offer next generation patient access and engagement capabilities as an extension of NextGen Enterprise, riding on the buyout and integration of Medfusion and OTTO Health. This is one of the company’s EHR solutions that cater to demands like Merit-Based Incentive Payment System requirements, population health needs and other value-based care initiatives.

Market Prospects

The virtual healthcare market is expected to record more than $3.5 billion revenues by 2022 at a CAGR of 49.8%, according to a recent report by Verify Markets.

