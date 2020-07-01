NextGen Virtual Visits Offers Remote Eye Care Facilities

NextGen HealthCare, Inc. NXGN recently announced Nevada Eye Physicians, a comprehensive eye care facility in the Las Vegas area, which is utilizing NextGen Enterprise with integrated telehealth capability called NextGen Virtual Visits.

This is likely to bolster NextGen’s presence in the global healthcare information technology (HCIT) space.

More About NextGen Virtual Visits

This software platform helps eye care practices provide non-urgent ophthalmology and optometry services to patients while complying with social-distancing guidelines. By deploying NextGen Virtual Visits within a few days of the stay-at-home guideline in March, Nevada Eye Physicians was able to abide by the health requirements while performing quick rechecks for refills and triaging appointments in urgent situations.

Complying with the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology in March, Nevada Eye Physicians originally treated patients in office for emergency cases only. Using NextGen Virtual Visits, the practice is now able to offer non-urgent ophthalmologic and optometry services such as wellness visits or address vision concerns for patients in a remote manner.

NextGen Healthcare made it easy for clinics to implement telehealth within their regular workflow, thereby enabling them to provide all tools required to help patients adapt to virtual visits. Incorporation of telehealth visits between office visits help accelerate care delivery and reduce patient wait times.

Recent Development

In June, NextGen announced that Capital Women’s Care, OB/GYN private practice in the mid-Atlantic region, has utilized NextGen Virtual Visits for the expansion of women’s healthcare services during the coronavirus public health emergency. This will also bolster NextGen’s presence in the global HCIT space.

Market Prospects

The virtual healthcare market is expected to reach a worth of more than $3.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 49.8% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Verify Markets.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of this company have lost 45.1% against the industry’s growth of 1.7%.

