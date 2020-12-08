NextGen (NXGN) Reinforces Its Robust Solutions Portfolio

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN recently announced that its client — Bridges Health Partners LLC — has managed to boost quality of patient care and attain value-based care financial goals throughout its wide network of 1,100 physicians with the aid of NextGen Population Health. Additionally, Bridges Health has exceeded its savings objectives (nearly $20 million) for two consecutive years.



Notably, NextGen Population Health helps in collection of patient data from multiple sources, which include paid claims and powerful analytics, thereby driving significant actionable insights throughout clinical, financial and administrative data regardless of the electronic health record (EHR) platform.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to NextGen’s robust solutions portfolio.

More on the News

NextGen Population Health boosts quality and financial outcomes through streamlined integration of insights into the provider workflow, identification of gaps in care, risk scores, and other actionable information on the basis of multi-sourced data. This helps providers and care teams to detect and interact efficiently with at-risk patients, assign care management resources and ultimately bolster the quality and coordination of patient care.







On the back of NextGen Population Health tools and care redesign, Bridges Health managed to deliver a patient-centric approach to achieve its objective of high-quality, high-value healthcare.

Market Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global population health management market is anticipated to be worth $39.4 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Government mandates, rise in utilization of big data analytics, support for healthcare IT solutions and the need to curb growing healthcare costs are the key factors driving the market.

Recent Development

In November, NextGen announced that NextGen Enterprise has been chosen by Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSMC) as its core electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solution. Notably, OSMC is a premier orthopedic center in the northeast region of Kansas. Being a fully integrated, single database platform, NextGen Enterprise with Orthopedic Suite provides intuitive clinical workflows created for complicated orthopedic organizations, which offer patients a consolidated, non-surgical and rehabilitation experience.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.1% on a year-to-date basis, compared with the industry’s rally of 24.6%.

