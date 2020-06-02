NextGen (NXGN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents by 5.3%. However, the bottom line declined 13% from the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2020, adjusted EPS came in at 83 cents, down 3.5% from the previous period. The metric outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.



Revenue Details



Revenues of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company amounted to $136.4 million, up 1.2% year over year. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



For fiscal 2020, revenues grossed $540.2 million, up 2.1% from the prior-year period. However, the metric missed the consensus mark by 0.1%.

Bookings Update



Bookings for the quarter came in at $31 million, down 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Segment Details



The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues under the following segments:



Total Recurring revenues were $124.5 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Meanwhile, total Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues amounted to $11.9 million, down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Margin



In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $68 million, down 6.4% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 49.9%, down 400 basis points (bps).



Operating loss in the fiscal fourth quarter was $6.3 million, against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $6.5 million.



Fiscal 2021 Guidance



NextGen announced in its business update on Apr 28, 2020 that it will not issue any guidance for fiscal 2021 or the years beyond considering the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will decide on guidance after evaluating the scenario once it stabilizes and there is more confidence in the macro environment.



Summing Up



NextGen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note. The company benefited from its Recurring segment in the quarter under review. Meanwhile, NextGen’s Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues were soft in the quarter under review. Bookings also declined in the quarter. Significant contraction in gross margin remains a concern. Additionally, NextGen faces stiff rivalry in the MedTech space.



