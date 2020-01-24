NextGen (NXGN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN Bookings Update
Click to get this free report
Cerner Corporation (CERN): Free Stock Analysis Report
DexCom, Inc. (DXCM): Free Stock Analysis Report
HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): Free Stock Analysis Report
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC (NXGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC QuoteSegment Details Margin Fiscal 2020 View Updated Summing Up Key Picks CERN DXCM HQY the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
Cerner Corporation (CERN): Free Stock Analysis Report
DexCom, Inc. (DXCM): Free Stock Analysis Report
HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): Free Stock Analysis Report
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC (NXGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.