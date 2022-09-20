NextGen Healthcare's (NASDAQ:NXGN) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. On that note, looking into NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on NextGen Healthcare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$20m ÷ (US$608m - US$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, NextGen Healthcare has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 7.6%. NasdaqGS:NXGN Return on Capital Employed September 20th 2022

In the above chart we have measured NextGen Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NextGen Healthcare.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about NextGen Healthcare, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect NextGen Healthcare to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On NextGen Healthcare's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that NextGen Healthcare is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 12% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

NextGen Healthcare could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

