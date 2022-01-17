NextGen Healthcare's (NASDAQ:NXGN) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock rises 4.7% this past week

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) share price is up 41% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 10% in that time.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for NextGen Healthcare investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

NextGen Healthcare wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years NextGen Healthcare saw its revenue grow at 2.2% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 7% per year. If profitability is likely in the near term, then this might be one to add to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:NXGN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think NextGen Healthcare will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Investors in NextGen Healthcare had a tough year, with a total loss of 10%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - NextGen Healthcare has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

