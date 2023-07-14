NextGen Healthcare to pay $31 mln to settle false claims act allegations -Justice Dept.

July 14 (Reuters) - Electronic health records vendor NextGen Healthcare Inc NXGN.O has agreed to pay $31 million to resolve allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

NextGen made the alleged violation by misrepresenting the capabilities of certain versions of its electronic health records software and providing unlawful remuneration to its users as an inducement to recommend the company's software, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

