News & Insights

US Markets
NXGN

NextGen Healthcare to pay $31 mln to settle false claims act allegations -Justice Dept.

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER DRAGO

July 14, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Electronic health records vendor NextGen Healthcare Inc NXGN.O has agreed to pay $31 million to resolve allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

NextGen made the alleged violation by misrepresenting the capabilities of certain versions of its electronic health records software and providing unlawful remuneration to its users as an inducement to recommend the company's software, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.