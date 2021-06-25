Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Up 2.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN). Shares have added about 2.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nextgen Healthcare due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

NextGen Healthcare Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents by 10.5%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 5% from the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company delivered adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents, up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

Revenues amounted to $144.2 million, up 5.7% year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.



For fiscal 2021, revenues came in at $556.8 million, up 3.1% from the previous fiscal year.

Segment Details

The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues under the following segments:



Total Recurring revenues were $129.4 million, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Meanwhile, total Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues amounted to $14.8 million, up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Margins

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $74.4 million, up 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 51.6%, up 170 basis points (bps).



Operating loss came in at $0.3 million, significantly narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $6.3 million.

Cash Position

Cash and cash equivalents were $73.3 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with $89.5 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter.



At the end of fiscal fourth quarter, cumulative net cash flow from operations came in at $98.5 million, compared with $85.6 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The company projects revenues in the range of $574 million to $584 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $579.5 million.



Adjusted EPS is projected within 89-95 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 93 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted -8.83% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Nextgen Healthcare has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Nextgen Healthcare has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.