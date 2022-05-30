NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Unveils Health Data Hub Insights

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN recently introduced NextGen Health Data Hub Insights, which is an innovative and extensible data warehouse and custom analytics solution. This tool has been created to streamline data access, analytics, and report generation for health information exchanges (HIEs) and healthcare providers throughout the United States. This, in turn, will aid these providers in getting a comprehensive picture of the community and patient health.



In fact, this tool, which enables clients to exchange community-wide data, helps them to further unlock the value of their data assets and provides customized, real-time reporting skills, and offers insights at the point of care.



This announcement is likely to further boost the demand for NextGen Healthcare’s solutions.

More on the News

Per management at NextGen Healthcare, Health Data Hub Insights provides the company’s clients more flexibility in the manner they utilize community data assets in order to create new clinical and administrative insights. According to management, this is crucial to the company’s aim of providing all-inclusive solutions that can ultimately bolster patient care as well as practice performance.



It is worth mentioning that early adopters of this tool already realize the improved capabilities of this modern solution.



Health Data Hub Insights will power the important work being done by the NextGen Community Health Collaborative (NCHC) — a first-of-its-kind initiative providing data benchmarking, comparative analytics, and reporting services — and a forum for Community Health Centers to connect and share best practices to accelerate the goal of community health.

Market Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global HIE market is anticipated to reach $2 billion by 2025 from $1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.2%. Hence, this announcement is well-timed for NextGen Healthcare.

Recent Developments

This month, NextGen Healthcare announced that NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) Solutions have been chosen by Morris Heights Health Center (MHHC). This selection by MHHC — a leading NY-based Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) — will enable this center to serve its rapidly growing community in a better manner.



Again, this month, the company collaborated with Circuit Clinical to bring clinical trial access to patients of FQHCs across over 14,000 providers that utilize NextGen’s solutions.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 12.3% in a year’s time against the industry’s decline of 44.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.