NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Tops Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 21 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. Moreover, the bottom line rose 31.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

Revenues of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company amounted to $130.9 million, down 0.8% year over year. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%.

Segment Details

The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues under the following segments:



Total Recurring revenues were $119.5 million, up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Meanwhile, total Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues amounted to $11.4 million, down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Margin

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $64.5 million, down 3.2% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 49.3%, down 124 basis points (bps).



Adjusted operating profit came in at $5.6 million, up 24.7% year over year.

Adjusted operating margin in the fiscal first quarter was 4.2%, expanding 87 bps.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The company is not issuing any guidance for fiscal 2021 considering the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It will decide on the guidance after evaluating the scenario once it stabilizes and there is more confidence in the macro environment.

Summing Up

NextGen exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note. The company benefited from its Recurring segment in the quarter under review. Expansion in adjusted operating margin is another plus. Meanwhile, NextGen’s Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues were soft in the quarter under review. Significant contraction in gross margin remains a concern. Additionally, NextGen faces stiff rivalry in the MedTech space.

