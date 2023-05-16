Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) reported $178.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +6.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nextgen Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring : $16.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

: $16.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Revenues- Recurring : $161.94 million versus $155.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.

: $161.94 million versus $155.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change. Revenues- Recurring- Managed services : $34.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $34.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring- Software license and hardware : $8.49 million versus $7.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $8.49 million versus $7.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring- Other non-recurring services : $8.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.

: $8.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%. Revenues- Recurring- Support and maintenance : $38.85 million compared to the $40.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $38.85 million compared to the $40.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Revenues- Recurring- Subscription services : $52.02 million versus $53.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.

: $52.02 million versus $53.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change. Revenues- Recurring- Transactional and data services: $36.61 million versus $30.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.9% change.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC (NXGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.