NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Beat

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN delivered adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 19 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, down 9.5% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was a penny against the year-earlier loss of a penny per share.

Full-year adjusted EPS was 98 cents, flat over comparable fiscal 2021 figures. The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Revenue Details

NextGen registered revenues of $ 151.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 4.9% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

Full-year revenues were $596.4 million, up 7.1% from the comparable fiscal 2021 figure. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally by 0.1%.

Segment Details

NextGen generates revenues from two sources — Recurring revenues; and Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues.

Total Recurring revenues (90.7% of total revenues) were $137.2 million, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter, driven by solid performances by NextGen’s subscription services, managed services and electronic data interchange businesses.

Subscription services revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $42.1 million, up 10% over the prior-year period, driven by demand for surround solutions.

Total Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues (9.3% of total revenues) amounted to $14 million, down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Margins

In the quarter under review, NextGen’s adjusted gross profit rose 1.4% to $83.1 million. However, adjusted gross margin contracted 190 basis points (bps) to 54.9%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.4% to $50 million. Research and development expenses fell 9.2% year over year to $19.4 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $69.5 million declined 1.1% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $16.5 million, reflecting a 13.7% uptick from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin in the fiscal fourth quarter expanded 90 bps to 9%.

Financial Position

NextGen exited fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $59.8 million compared with $73.3 million at the end of fiscal 2021.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of fiscal 2022 was $53.5 million compared with $98.5 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

NextGen has initiated its financial outlook for fiscal 2023.

The company projects revenues in the range of $628-$640 million for the full fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $633.9 million.

Adjusted EPS is projected in the band of 95 cents-$1.01. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at 99 cents.

Our Take

NextGen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 with lower-than-expected earnings. Year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS; and Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues is disappointing. Contraction of adjusted gross margin is worrying. NextGen faces intense competition in the MedTech space, raising our apprehensions.

On the positive side, NextGen’s revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter were better than expected. Solid uptick in the top line, along with strength in Recurring revenues, is encouraging. Robust increase in Subscription services revenues in the quarter is encouraging. Expansion in adjusted operating margin bodes well.

