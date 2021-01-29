NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Loses 8.8% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN fell 8.8% on Jan 28 despite better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance.



The company reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 8.3%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 13% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

Revenues amounted to $141.7 million, up 2.9% year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

Segment Details

The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues under the following segments:



Total Recurring revenues were $128.2 million, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, total Software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues amounted to $13.5 million, up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Margins

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $71.4 million, up 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 50.4%, down 10 basis points (bps).



Operating profit came in at $0.9 million, down 71.6% year over year.

Operating margin in the fiscal third quarter was 0.7%, up 170 bps.

Cash Position

Cash and cash equivalents were $89.5 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, compared with $103.4 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter.



At the end of fiscal third quarter, cumulative net cash flow from operations came in at $75.9 million, compared with $64.4 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

On the back of improvement in market conditions, NextGen Healthcare is reiterating its annual guidance.



The company projects revenues in the range of $547 million to $555 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $549.6 million.



Adjusted EPS is projected within 92-98 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 96 cents.

Summing Up

NextGen Healthcare exited the fiscal third quarter on a strong note. The company benefited from its operating segments in the quarter under review. Expansion in adjusted operating margin is another plus. However, significant contraction in gross margin remains a concern. Additionally, NextGen Healthcare faces intense competition in the MedTech space.

Zacks Rank

NextGen Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

