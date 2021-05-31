NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after glancing at the trends within NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NextGen Healthcare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$20m ÷ (US$644m - US$181m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, NextGen Healthcare has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 6.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NextGen Healthcare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NextGen Healthcare.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of NextGen Healthcare's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 10%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect NextGen Healthcare to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 30% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

