NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 51% Share Price Gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) share price is up 51% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 17% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

NextGen Healthcare was able to grow EPS by 24% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 51% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 116.64.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:NXGN Earnings Per Share Growth June 30th 2021

We know that NextGen Healthcare has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NextGen Healthcare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NextGen Healthcare better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for NextGen Healthcare you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



