NextGen Healthcare agrees to be taken private by Thoma Bravo

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Healthcare software provider NextGen Healthcare NXGN.O on Wednesday said it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $1.61 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, NextGen shareholders will get $23.95 per share in cash, representing a 16.5% premium to stock's last close.

Reuters had first reported in August that the company was exploring options, including a potential sale.

Shares of the company were halted in premarket trading.

