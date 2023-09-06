News & Insights

NextGen Healthcare agrees to be taken private by Thoma Bravo

September 06, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Healthcare software provider NextGen Healthcare NXGN.O on Wednesday said it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $1.61 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, NextGen shareholders will get $23.95 per share in cash, representing a 16.5% premium to stock's last close.

Reuters had first reported in August that the company was exploring options, including a potential sale.

Shares of the company were halted in premarket trading.

