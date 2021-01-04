NextGen Announce Rapid Breath Test For Covid-19 Detection To Evaluate Efficacy Of Vaccines

(RTTNews) - NextGen Biomed Ltd., which is in the process of merging with Scent Medical Technologies Ltd., said that Scentech-Medical received approval from the Shamir Medical Center (Asaf Harofe) Review Board for a new clinical trial.

NextGen noted that Scentech-Medical has initiated this trial to demonstrate the company's ability to monitor the antibody levels and type of antibodies developed by the population of subjects getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

As part of the research, Scentech-Medical will test subjects getting vaccinated to map biomarkers specifically related to antibodies of type IgM and IgG.

The test to monitor antibody levels and type--which is being developed concurrently with the rapid breath test for coronavirus detection-- will be able to provide a quick indication as to the efficacy of all vaccines available on the market, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Moreover, such a test has the potential to indicate the immune system's response to various types of vaccines.

Scentech-Medical reported that it continues its ongoing clinical trial for the detection of coronavirus positive subjects at the Shamir Medical Center. As part of the trial, the company is verifying the biomarkers that were mapped after its early clinical trials conducted at the Meir Medical Center, in Kfar Saba.

