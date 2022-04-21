US Markets
NEE

NextEra's quarterly profit jumps 9.4%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

NextEra Energy Inc on Thursday reported a rise in first-quarter adjusted profit as the world's largest renewable energy company was helped by growing demand for alternative sources.

April 21 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N on Thursday reported a rise in first-quarter adjusted profit as the world's largest renewable energy company was helped by growing demand for alternative sources.

The company's adjusted earnings grew to $1.46 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.33 billion, or 67cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru;Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEE NEP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular