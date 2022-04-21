NextEra's quarterly profit jumps 9.4%

April 21 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N on Thursday reported a rise in first-quarter adjusted profit as the world's largest renewable energy company was helped by growing demand for alternative sources.

The company's adjusted earnings grew to $1.46 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.33 billion, or 67cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru;Editing by Maju Samuel)

