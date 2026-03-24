NextEra's Federal Energy Deal Could Power Its Stock to Higher Highs

NextEra Energy NEE) is making headlines after securing a federal deal to enhance natural-gas generation in the United States.

Trading near a 52-week high of over $90 a share, NextEra’s stock was already performing well before the energy deal as investors have responded positively to the company’s strong business fundamentals, which have been spurred by rising electricity demand and a dominant position in the U.S. renewable energy market.

With expectations that NextEra will benefit from large-scale infrastructure expansion starting to come to fruition, it wouldn’t be a surprise if NEE shares continue to reach new highs.



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NextEra’s Natural Gas Deal

On Monday, the Trump administration approved NextEra’s plan to develop up to 10 gigawatts of natural-gas power generation in Texas and Pennsylvania as part of a broader U.S.–Japan trade agreement.

The joint ownership between the United States and Japan is tied to Japan’s $550 billion investment commitment in the U.S. market.

NextEra will build and operate the natural gas facilities, which are intended to support rapidly growing electricity demand from data centers and AI infrastructure.

As one of the largest natural-gas power buildouts in recent U.S. history, the deal signals a strategic pivot for NextEra after historically having a focus on renewable energy.

With an estimated cost of $33 billion, the scale of the project positions NextEra as a cornerstone of the current U.S.–Japan trade partnership. It’s noteworthy that Texas and Pennsylvania were selected for their strategic value in supporting data-center clusters and national energy reliability.

Tracking NextEra’s Outlook

Based on Zacks estimates, NextEra’s annual sales are expected to increase 15% in fiscal 2026 to $31.54 billion compared to $27.41 billion in FY25. More intriguing, FY27 sales are projected to rise another 9% to $34.58 billion.

On the bottom line, annual earnings are currently slated to be up 8% this year to $4.00 per share, versus EPS of $3.71 in FY25. Another 9% EPS growth is expected in FY27, with projections at $4.36.



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NEE Valuation Comparison - P/E

NextEra’s stock is at a 22X forward earnings multiple, which is a slight premium to its Zacks Utility-Electric Power Industry average of 17X forward earnings. However, NEE is virtually on par with the benchmark S&P 500’s forward P/E average and is notably in line with its median forward P/E average over the last decade.



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NextEra is a Dividend Aristocrat

Considering NextEra’s reasonable P/E valuation and strengthening outlook, what has further compelled investors is that NEE has a 2.76% annual dividend yield. Furthermore, NEE has a reliable payout with NextEra being recognized as a Dividend Aristocrat, raising its dividend for more than 25 consecutive years (29).



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Conclusion & Strategic Thoughts

NextEra Energy has a reputation as a defensive, high-quality utility stock that investors are certainly inclined to conside at the moment. To that point, recent market volatility has been tied to global energy disruptions amid military conflicts in the Middle East.

Having a long-term growth narrative as it relates to renewable energy and benefiting from surging electricity demand from AI data centers, the rally in NextEra's stock looks likely to continue. NEE currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but a buy rating could be on the way as sales projections and EPS revisions are likely to trend higher for FY26 and FY27.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.