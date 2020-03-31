NextEra Unit to Cut Rates to Aid Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NextEra Energy NEE announced that its unit Florida Power & Light Company (“FPL”) has sought approval from the Florida Public Service Commission to lower electricity rates from May 1. FPL has plans to make a one-time decrease of around 25% for the typical residential customer bill (using 1,000-kWh on average). The company intends to pass on the benefits of lower fuel costs and help customers who are under significant financial distress on account of the coronavirus pandemic.



Previously in January, the company lowered its customer bill by 4%. If the proposed decline is approved by the commission, the average monthly bill of the typical residential customer of $99.90 in December 2019 will fall to nearly $74 per month in May 2020, making the utility bills nearly 30% lower than the U.S. average.



COVID-19 is Hurting but the Fight is On



The novel coronavirus pandemic is hurting millions of people financially and thousands of Americans are getting infected with each passing day. The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in the shutdown of factories and other commercial activities in the United States, as a consequence millions are out of job and in financial distress. For the week ended Mar 21, jobless aid claims were nearly 3.3 million. The guidelines for social distancing will stay in place through Apr 30, which is not going to help millions of FPL’s customers.



The $2.2-trillion stimulus package is designed to provide assistance to millions of unemployed and tax payers who are in lower-income bracket to meet their financial obligations in the near term. In fact, the FPL’s decision to lower utility bill further from May will provide some relief to millions of customers.



Continuation of Services Despite Non-payment



As more and more people are forced to stay back at home, domestic electricity consumption has increased. Since 24X7 electricity supply is among the basic requirement, and will play an integral part in assisting the millions of customers to fight back the pandemic. In such a scenario, the utility service providers are ensuring continuation of services despite non-payment of dues. FPL is also assisting in providing payment extensions and is waiving late payment fees for customers who are under financial pressure due to the coronavirus-induced crisis.



A few more utilities like Duke Energy Corporation DUK, American Electric Power AEP, and Dominion Energy D, among others, have decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues.



