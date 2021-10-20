NextEra (NEE) Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Miss

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line was also up 11.9% from 67 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



This year-over-year improvement was owing to the solid performance of all businesses and the expansion of its customer base.



On a GAAP basis, the company recorded earnings of 23 cents compared with 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

For the third quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $4,370 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,896 million by 25.9%. The top line also dipped 8.7% year over year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Segment Results

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL): Revenues amounted to $3,694 million, up 6.9% from the prior-year figure of $3,455 million. Segmental earnings came in at 42 cents per share, up 10.5% from 38 cents recorded a year ago.



Gulf Power Company (Gulf Power): Total revenues came in at $440 million, up 8.9% from the year-earlier figure. Earnings per share totaled 5 cents for the reported quarter, on par with the year-ago level.



NextEra Energy Resources: Revenues summed $258 million, down 72.9% from the prior-year quarter. Quarterly earnings came in at 31 cents per share compared with 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating loss for the reported quarter was 3 cents per share from this segment compared with a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago period.

Highlights of the Release

During the quarter, FPL continued with major capital projects. The 409-megawatt (MW) FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center, which will be the world's largest integrated solar-powered battery system, is now 75% complete.



For third-quarter 2021, FPL's average number of customers increased nearly 77,500 from the prior-year period.



NextEra Energy Resources expanded the contracted renewables backlog by adding 2,160 MW of renewable projects during the September quarter. Energy Resources currently has more than 18,100 MW in its backlog of signed contracts.



During the quarter, FPL announced a comprehensive, four-year rate settlement agreement that would phase in new rates starting January 2022.

Financial Update

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $692 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $1,105 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2021 was $48.1 billion, up from $41.94 billion on Dec 31, 2020.



Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $6,236 million compared with $6,631 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Guidance

NextEra reiterated 2021 earnings expectation in the range of $2.40-$2.54 per share. The metric is projected to see a CAGR of 6-8% per year through 2023, off a 2021 base. As a result, its earnings per share guided range for 2022 and 2023 is estimated at $2.55-$2.75 and $2.77-$2.97, respectively.



The company’s unit, Energy Resources currently aims to add 22,675-30,000 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio within the 2021-2024 time frame.

Zacks Rank

Currently, NextEra carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.18.



Duke Energy DUK is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.81.



Dominion Energy D is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.