NextEra (NEE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NextEra Energy (NEE) reported $5.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.7%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47 billion, representing a surprise of -11.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NextEra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) : $1.86 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.2% year over year.

: $1.86 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL) : $3.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

: $3.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) : $371 million versus $922.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $371 million versus $922.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $1.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion.

Shares of NextEra have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

