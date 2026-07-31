NextEra Just Raised Its Large-Load Forecast to 8 Gigawatts. Here's Why That Matters.

Key Points

AI data centers are driving massive electricity demand.

NextEra sees $16 billion investment opportunity through 2032.

Regulated returns could fuel long-term earnings growth.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

Electric utilities don't typically raise long-term demand forecasts by one-third unless something meaningful has changed. Yet that's exactly what NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) did earlier this year when it increased its forecast for large-load demand at Florida Power & Light (FPL) from 6 gigawatts to 8 gigawatts by 2032.

Interestingly, the primary driver here isn't population growth or new housing developments. It's hyperscale data centers and other large industrial customers that need enormous amounts of reliable electricity.

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So many gigawatts

Artificial intelligence has created an unprecedented race among hyperscalers to secure power for massive data centers. And those facilities can consume hundreds of megawatts, with the largest campuses eventually requiring more than a gigawatt of capacity. Utilities capable of delivering power quickly and at competitive rates are becoming strategic partners in that build-out, and NextEra believes it's well positioned to benefit.

Management said it now has approximately 21 gigawatts of large-load interest at FPL, with 12 gigawatts already in advanced discussions. A portion of those projects could begin taking service as early as 2028, and the company expects to announce at least one major large-load agreement before the end of this year.

The economics are significant

Management estimates that every gigawatt of new large-load demand represents roughly $2 billion in new infrastructure investment. Those projects become part of FPL's regulated business, allowing the company to earn its authorized 10.95% return on equity.

If NextEra ultimately serves the full 8 gigawatts it now expects by 2032, that would translate into roughly $16 billion of new infrastructure investment. Using FPL's authorized capital structure and 10.95% allowed return on equity, those projects could ultimately support more than $1 billion in annual pretax earnings for shareholders once they're fully built and earning regulated returns.

Checking all the boxes

To be sure, NextEra isn't pursuing growth at the expense of existing customers. As part of FPL's new four-year rate agreement, the company created a large-load tariff designed to ensure that hyperscalers and other large customers pay the cost of the infrastructure required to serve them rather than shifting those costs onto residential and business customers. That reduces one of the biggest concerns surrounding data center-driven electricity demand: who ultimately pays for the new transmission lines, substations, and generation capacity.

Worth noting: This extends far beyond just one utility. Electricity demand in the United States is accelerating after years of relatively flat growth. Utilities with available land, a constructive regulatory environment, and the ability to deliver reliable power quickly are likely to capture an outsize share of that investment. NextEra checks all three boxes.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.