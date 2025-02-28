News & Insights

NextEra Energy's Series N Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

February 28, 2025 — 02:38 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of NextEra Energy Inc's 5.65% Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due March 1, 2079 (Symbol: NEE.PRN) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4125), with shares changing hands as low as $23.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NEE.PRN was trading at a 5.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.68% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NEE.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on NextEra Energy Inc's 5.65% Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due March 1, 2079:

In Friday trading, NextEra Energy Inc's 5.65% Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due March 1, 2079 (Symbol: NEE.PRN) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NEE) are up about 0.9%.

