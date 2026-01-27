NextEra Energy's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 1.9%. The bottom line was also up 1.9% year over year.



The year-over-year improvement in earnings per share was due to solid financial and operational performance at two of its businesses.



GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter were 73 cents compared with 58 cents in the year-ago period.

NEE’s Total Revenues

In the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.5 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.52 billion by 0.33%. However, the top line improved 20.7% year over year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Segment Results of NEE

Florida Power & Light Company: The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $4.27 billion, up 10.8% from the prior-year figure of $3.86 billion. Its earnings were 46 cents per share compared with 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $2.18 billion compared with the prior-year figure of $1.45 billion. The segment’s earnings were 20 cents per share compared with 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $111 million compared with $82 million in the year-ago period. The operating loss in the fourth quarter was 12 cents per share, which was wider than the year-ago loss of 10 cents.

Highlights of NEE’s Release

Florida Power & Light Company’s (“FPL”) growth in the reported quarter was largely fueled by ongoing business investments. FPL recorded capital expenditures of around $2.1 billion during the quarter, with full-year capital investments of $8.9 billion.



NextEra Energy Resources had a strong quarter for new renewables and storage origination, adding 3.6 gigawatts (“GW”) to its backlog. With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources' backlog now totals 29.8 GW after taking into account more than 3.6 GW of new projects placed into service as of Jan. 27, 2026.



Jointly, in 2025, FPL and NextEra Energy Resources added around 8.7 GW of new generation and storage projects to power America's growing economy.

Financial Update of NEE

NEE had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $2.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $1.49 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $89.56 billion, up from $72.4 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in 2025 was $12.48 billion compared with $13.26 billion in 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Guidance

NextEra Energy continues to expect 2026 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02.



NextEra Energy also continues to expect a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of more than 8% annually through 2032. It is targeting the same from 2032 through 2035, all on the basis of $3.71 adjusted earnings per share in 2025.



NEE’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 76,600-107,600 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2026-2032 span.



NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through 2026, off a 2024 base, and 6% from year-end 2026 through 2028.

NEE’s Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Xcel Energy XEL is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 98 cents.



XEL’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 20.99%.



Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 58 cents.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share indicates a decline of 17.1% from the prior-year actual.



Dominion Energy D is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share.



Dominion’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 10.26%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share indicates an increase of 12.07% from the year-earlier level.





