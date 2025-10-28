NextEra Energy's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



The year-over-year improvement in earnings per share was due to solid financial and operational performance at two of its businesses.



GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter were $1.18 compared with 90 cents in the year-ago period.

NEE’s Total Revenues

In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.

Segment Results of NEE

Florida Power & Light Company: The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $5.29 billion, up 7% from the prior-year figure of $4.94 billion. Its earnings were 71 cents per share compared with 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $2.56 billion compared with the prior-year figure of $2.58 billion. The segment’s earnings were 53 cents per share compared with 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $115 million compared with $43 million in the year-ago period. The operating loss in the third quarter was 11 cents per share, which was wider than the year-ago loss of 7 cents.

Highlights of NEE’s Release

Florida Power & Light Company’s (“FPL”) growth in the reported quarter was largely fueled by ongoing business investments. FPL recorded capital expenditures of around $2.5 billion during the quarter, with full-year capital investments projected to be between $9.3 billion and $9.8 billion.



NextEra Energy Resources had a strong quarter for new renewables and storage origination, adding 3 gigawatts (“GW”) to its backlog. With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources' backlog now totals 29.6 GW after taking into account more than 1.7 GW of new projects placed into service as of Oct. 28, 2025.

Key Developments After Third-Quarter End

NextEra Energy announced that it has signed two transformative agreements with Google, which will strengthen U.S. nuclear leadership and help meet growing energy demand from artificial intelligence with clean, reliable nuclear energy.



To meet 24x7 clean energy requirements, NextEra Energy plans to restart its 615-MW nuclear facility, Duane Arnold Energy Center. Google will purchase carbon-free nuclear energy produced from the Duane Arnold for 25 years.

Financial Update of NEE

NEE had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $2.39 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.49 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $84.17 billion, up from $72.4 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $9.98 billion compared with $11.27 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Guidance

NEE reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. The metric is expected in the range of $3.45-$3.70 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $3.575 per share, a tad lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68.



NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 to be in the range of $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively. The company also continues to expect its earnings per share to grow at a roughly 6-8% range through at least 2026, off a 2024 base.



NEE’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 36,500-46,500 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2024-2027 span.

NEE’s Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

