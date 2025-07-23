NextEra Energy's Q2 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Lag Estimates

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



The year-over-year improvement in earnings per share was due to solid financial and operational performance at two of its businesses.



GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter were 98 cents compared with 79 cents in the year-ago period.

NEE’s Total Revenues

In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Segment Results of NEE

Florida Power & Light Company: The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $4.71 billion, up 7.1% from the prior-year figure of $4.38 billion. Its earnings were 62 cents per share compared with 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $1.91 billion, up 16.4% from the prior-year figure of $1.64 billion. The segment’s earnings were 53 cents per share compared with 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $78 million compared with $35 million in the year-ago period. The operating loss in the second quarter was 10 cents per share, which was wider than the year-ago loss of 6 cents.

Highlights of NEE’s Release

Florida Power & Light Company’s (“FPL”) growth in the reported quarter was largely fueled by ongoing business investments. FPL recorded capital expenditures of around $2 billion during the quarter, with full-year capital investments projected to be between $8 billion and $8.8 billion.



The segment continues to operate and invest in the nation’s largest fleet of gas-fired power plants, along with four nuclear units in Florida. This diversified energy portfolio gives the company the flexibility to integrate cost-effective solar and storage solutions to meet the rising demand driven by the state’s growing population.



NextEra Energy Resources had a strong quarter for new renewables and storage origination, adding 3.2 gigawatts (“GW”) to its backlog, including more than 1 GW serving hyperscalers. With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources' backlog now totals nearly 30 GW after taking into account more than 1.1 GW of new projects placed into service since the first-quarter 2025 financial results call in April.

Financial Update of NEE

NEE had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $1.49 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of June 30, 2025, was $82.7 billion, up from $72.4 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2025 was $5.95 billion compared with $7.10 billion in the first half of 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Guidance

NEE reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. The metric is expected in the range of $3.45-$3.70 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $3.575 per share, down from the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68.



NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 to be in the range of $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively. The company also continues to expect its earnings per share to grow at a roughly 6-8% range through at least 2027, off a 2024 base.



NEE’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 36,500-46,500 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2024-2027 span.

NEE’s Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

