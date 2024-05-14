NextEra Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,447,295, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $407,563.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $85.0 for NextEra Energy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.05 $2.94 $2.95 $67.50 $737.5K 5.1K 2.5K NEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.4 $7.75 $7.79 $72.50 $451.2K 308 657 NEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.4 $7.8 $7.81 $72.50 $274.0K 308 886 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.85 $7.5 $7.85 $72.50 $203.6K 308 1.2K NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.05 $2.95 $2.95 $67.50 $147.5K 5.1K 3.0K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 30 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

In light of the recent options history for NextEra Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy With a trading volume of 5,321,009, the price of NEE is up by 0.98%, reaching $75.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $73.8.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $67. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $78. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $79. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $73. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

