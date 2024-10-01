NextEra Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NextEra Energy. Our analysis of options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $221,822, and 3 were calls, valued at $160,385.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $92.5 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.95 $22.6 $22.75 $65.00 $57.1K 334 25 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.82 $2.78 $2.82 $85.00 $56.4K 252 203 NEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.61 $0.6 $0.6 $81.00 $50.8K 223 12 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.6 $6.55 $6.6 $82.50 $46.8K 4.3K 89 NEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.8 $0.59 $0.6 $81.00 $39.8K 223 1.5K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NextEra Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy With a volume of 4,683,214, the price of NEE is up 0.94% at $85.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $87. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NextEra Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

